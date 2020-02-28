Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 342,918 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. 2,616,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

