Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,515,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $94.20. 821,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,282. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

