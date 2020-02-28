Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,977. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

