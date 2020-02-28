Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,223 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,284 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 1,669,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $45.59.
DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.
Douglas Emmett Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
