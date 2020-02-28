Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,223 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,284 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 1,669,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

