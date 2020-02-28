Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

PACD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pacific Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

