Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.50.

NYSE:PANW traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,661. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $181.06 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

