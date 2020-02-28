Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PETS. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,617. Petmed Express has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $519.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 3,992.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Petmed Express in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

