Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 5,970 Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at $76,064,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aircastle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at $5,376,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aircastle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AYR remained flat at $$31.85 during trading hours on Friday. 3,245,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle Limited has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

