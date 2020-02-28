Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 6,320 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 264.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of EWI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,297. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

