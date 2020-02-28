Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 268.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,304,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 322,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,671 shares in the last quarter.

EWQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 2,153,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

