Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $453,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 217.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 637.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,943,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.