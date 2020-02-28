Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

