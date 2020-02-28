Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $437,000 in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,496. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

