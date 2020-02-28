Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $483,000 in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 1,250,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,173. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

