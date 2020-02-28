Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $221,000 Investment in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFNSU remained flat at $$10.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,754. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

