Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $307,000 Investment in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acamar Partners Acquisition by 48.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 227,897 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition by 16.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAMU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.00.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.