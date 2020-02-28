Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $325,000 Investment in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondPeak in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,304,000.

Get DiamondPeak alerts:

Shares of DiamondPeak stock remained flat at $$10.65 during trading hours on Friday. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.