Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPC has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

PPC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,208. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after buying an additional 369,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 322,733 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

