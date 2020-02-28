Piper Sandler Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $35.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,987. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 452,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

