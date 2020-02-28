PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

