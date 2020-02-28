PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

PQG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PQ Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PQ Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 2,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PQ Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

