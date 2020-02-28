Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Nice accounts for approximately 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Nice worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.83. 317,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $183.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.75.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

