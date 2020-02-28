Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 4.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $117.65. 35,386,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,314,872. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

