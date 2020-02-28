Provident Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. IAA comprises about 3.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IAA by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,193. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

