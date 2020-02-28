Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $213,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

