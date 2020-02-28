Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $34.20 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,869 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 4.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Gentex worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gentex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 3,526,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,905. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.