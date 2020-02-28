Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $56.61 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 7.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 12.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Visa by 26.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $8,997,065. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.76. 22,657,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,197. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

