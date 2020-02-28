Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,671,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

