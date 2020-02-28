Provident Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $451,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

