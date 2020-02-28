Provident Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $67.57. 11,130,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,182. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

