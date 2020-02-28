Provident Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 5.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,918,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,151 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,115. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

