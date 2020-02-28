Provident Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 5.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dollar General worth $39,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

