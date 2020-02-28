Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,856 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,856 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 0.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.99. The company had a trading volume of 782,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,901. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.43 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

