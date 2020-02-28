Provident Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,116,000. Insperity makes up 4.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.