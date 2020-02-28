Provident Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $295.91. 19,515,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.