Raymond James Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $91.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.62.

Shares of TNDM traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $59,610,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $30,080,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 303,578 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $14,745,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

The Fly

