Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,132 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after buying an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 1,098,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $5,897,000. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 600,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,310,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.