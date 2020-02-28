Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $7.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,302 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.