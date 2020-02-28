Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

RY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 3,452,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit