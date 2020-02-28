Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 3,452,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.