Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 30th total of 79,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

