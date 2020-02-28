Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

