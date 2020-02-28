Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $40.85. 71,696,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,829,037. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

