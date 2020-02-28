Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $6.52 on Friday, hitting $331.13. 8,374,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.65 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

