Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.24. 8,300,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

