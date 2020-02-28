Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 277,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 16,656,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,813. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

