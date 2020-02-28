Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1,548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.