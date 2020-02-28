Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.75. 1,358,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

