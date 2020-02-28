Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 96.7%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the January 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.09. CSP has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

In related news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

