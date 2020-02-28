Short Interest in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Drops By 58.2%

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the January 30th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CUI Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.33. CUI Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Get CUI Global alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CUI Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.