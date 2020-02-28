Short Interest in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Expands By 87.5%

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the January 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,071. L S Starrett has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in L S Starrett by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.